Genoa – “There are 131,825 Ligurians over 80 who, after the approval of Ema and Aifa, and having already received three doses of the vaccine, will be able to receive the fourth dose foreseen for those who have reached 80 years of age, as well as for guests of the RSA and for high risk categories with high fragility “. This was stated by the president of the Liguria Region and Councilor for Health Giovanni Toti, taking stock of the situation on the trend of the vaccination campaign in Liguria.

To date, however, the total population that has already received three doses stands at 85.30% while the fourth doses already administered to the immunosuppressed are 620. “Those who have decided to opt for Novavax to make the first dose are 1,563 and 888 bookings – explained the governor – In total, among the population over 12, the Ligurians who have been vaccinated with at least one dose are 1,256,875. Meanwhile, the circulation of the virus in Liguria continues to be sustained but there is no pressure in our emergency rooms, on the contrary the trend is that of a constant decrease in accesses. For this we must say thank you to the vaccination campaign which by now more than 90% of Ligurians have joined, protecting us from the most serious forms of the disease “.

The situation of the epidemic. Bassetti: “There is no pressure on the emergency departments”

The epidemiological picture has been stable for 5 weeks with a constant number of hospital admissions (about 30 a day) and sick in the medical departments. “The RT is in fact stably close to 1 – said the general manager of Alisa Filippo Ansaldi – Compared to the national situation, our region shows hospital pressure values ​​close to the overall Italian figurewith the intensive care employment indicator lower than the national one “.

The resumption of infections is not alarming: “In recent weeks the situation has been very calm – he reiterated Matteo Bassetti, head of the regional intercompany Department of Infectious Diseases and director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Polyclinic Hospital -, without Covid pressure on the Emergency Department. There continue to be hospitalized, of which very few with forms of bronchopneumonia. Most are subjects who have a positive swab but different problems, including infectious diseases, not related to Covid “.

The bulletin in Liguria

In the last 24 hours in Liguria they registered 1,194 new cases compared to 1,862 molecular tests and 5,045 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the positives in Liguria are 17,352. The patients admitted to hospitals in the region are 276, 12 more than on Saturday 9 April. There are 9 patients in intensive care. Fortunately, no deaths were reported between Saturday and today.

Detail of the new positives referring to the residence of the person tested

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 168

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​143

GENOA: 613, of which:

• Asl 3: 514

• Asl 4: 99

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 268

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 2