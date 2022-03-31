Of Paola Caruso

Data for Thursday 31 March. The positivity rate is stable at 15% with 486,813 swabs. The plateau curve, stalled, before the descent. Admissions: +27. Intensive care: -13

I’m 73.195

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 77,621, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 14,642,354

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 159

(yesterday 170), for a total of 159,383 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13.205.927 And 79.977 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (55,303 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,277,044equal to -5.772 compared to yesterday (+15.938 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 486.813, or 38,086 less than yesterday when it was 524,899. The almost stable rate of positivity at 15% (the approximation of 15.03%); yesterday it was 14.8% and Tuesday it was 15%. See also In Italy 42,081 new infections and 141 deaths, positivity at 11.3%, hospitalizations still decreasing.

From the comparison with last Thursday (March 24) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +81,811 cases with a rate of 15%, we see that the curve to the plateau, stalled: because it is true that there are fewer new infections than that day, but the same percentage, ie 15% (this means that if the same number of tests had been processed as of March 24th, there would be the same number of new infections). This stagnation scenario – which can also be seen from the graph which shows a flattening of the curve beyond the daily fluctuations – should lead to a descent *.

Now the real coexistence with the virus begins, says the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti, recalling that tomorrow, April 1, will be the first day without a state of emergency.

There are two regions above 9 thousand new infected: Lombardy (+9.141 cases) e Lazio (+9,256 cases). Campania (+8.393) and Veneto (+7.720) follow.

According to the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation in the week 23-29 March, compared to the previous one, a substantial stability of the new cases is observed (504,487 versus 502,773) and deaths (953 versus 924). The curve no longer rises. After two weeks of sharp increase – he says Nino Cartabellottapresident of Gimbe – the new weekly cases seem to have stabilized around 500 thousand, with an increase of + 0.3%. See also Car-T: Ail initiative to make them known (correctly)

The health system Hospital stays in non-critical areas are increasing and those in resuscitation are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m +27 (yesterday +131), for a total of 9,740 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I’m -13 (yesterday -6) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 468 seriously ill patientswith 46 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 50).

* Even a year ago there was an increase in infections in March 2021 (post second wave) which had run out in a month: already in April 2021 the curve was downhill.