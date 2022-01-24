from Paola Caruso

Data for Monday 24 January. The threshold of 10 million total cases (including recovered and deaths) has been exceeded since the beginning of the emergency. The total of the current positives is down (-25 thousand): it hadn’t happened since the end of October

I am 77,696

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 138,860, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 10.001.344

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 352

(yesterday 227), for a total of 143,875 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 7,147,612 And 102,363 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 131,303). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,709,857, equal to -25.049 compared to yesterday (+10.957 the day before). This figure with the minus sign in front, which derives from the fact that more cases are cured and deaths than in the new cases, has not been seen in decline since the end of October. See also Discover the products of the Bio Boutique La Rosa Canina

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. It happens every Monday due to fewer tampons (they are those processed on Sunday). The curve touches the low point of its weekly swing. An improvement can be seen from the comparison with last Monday (January 17) – the same day of the week -, when they were recorded +83,403 cases with a 15.4% rate: today there are fewer new infections than that day. There is good news: it seems that we have reached the plateau of the curve as regards Omicron and we are going downhill – said the extraordinary commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, during the visit to the Portello vaccination center in Milan -. We hope this is the consolidated trend.

Article being updated …