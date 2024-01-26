Are we at the end of Covid? “We are now out of the critical phase, it has circulated a lot and we have good immunity in the population. I believe the trend of decreasing parameters will continue. It is clear that it will remain as background noise. There are still many deaths, but the greatest impact of the disease will occur in winter”. So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit)comments on the data from the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

“The expression I often repeat is that this year it is not Covid that has become a flu, but the latter that has become 'bad' like Covid”, specifies Andreoni. “It must be understood that the only way is vaccinationwhile to date – he underlines – we have vaccinated only 10% of the subjects who should have been immunized”.

Ciccozzi: “We are in an endemic phase, the virus will not disappear but it is no longer the 'bad' one of 2020”

For Covid “we are in the endemic phase and the virus will not go away, but it is not that 'bad' virus that we encountered in 2020-2021. It means that even if it raises its head again, it will be like having an ever-living ember that if it is put a little stick reactivates a flame. It could raise its head again, but with small waves of positivity that will always be lower over time than the year before. All very manageable. Of course, in winter the music changes because we have other respiratory viruses and we talk about a 'cocktail' of viruses where there is also Covid.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, comments on the weekly monitoring data of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

Lopalco: “Dynamic normal declining curve, without new variants, next appointment in autumn”

The declining curve of the Covid data represents the “normal dynamics of the seasonal epidemic phase. If no new variants emerge, with a bit of luck the next appointment with Sars-Cov-2 will be next autumn-winter. Otherwise There could also be an epidemic resurgence in spring-summer, as in recent years. We'll see”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento.

The peak of Covid, continues Lopalco, “was rather early and was accompanied by a strong peak of influenza. Flu viruses still dominate with the coronavirus now in decline. But all this represents a normal evolution”,