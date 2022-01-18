Although with favorable nuances, severe stick the one that has taken the CB Gran Canaria. It happens that, after several weeks of sick leave for having contracted Covid-19, the island entity announced today, through a brief statement on its website, that John Shurna suffers from bilateral pneumonia as a result of having contracted the virus.

“After medical follow-up, it was determined that John Shurna suffers from bilateral pneumonia. The player’s evolution is favorable, although he continues with strict medical follow-up and will be out for an indefinite period of time depending on his evolution”, assures the letter made public by Gran Canaria itself about the state of Shurna, which had already been vaccinated.

Shurna, who of course will not take part tomorrow in the EuroCup match that his team must face at Cedevita Olimpija, had missed last Sunday’s match in Manresa. His positive was confirmed at the beginning of 2022, but he had been injured during the beating Granca took against UCAM Murcia on December 27, 2021 (83-100). Since then it remains unpublished.