There is already an agreement. Aston Villa has negotiated with Barcelona and will pay 20 million euros for the signing of Philippe Coutinho, after a very successful loan. The 29-year-old Brazilian player arrived at Villa in January, and According to The Guardian newspaper, the coach, Steven Gerrard, has been key to closing the transfer.

Coutinho arrived at Barcelona for 120 million euros in 2018 from Liverpool, where he shared a dressing room precisely with Gerrard. However, his time at the Camp Nou did not come to fruition, and for this reason, he went on loan to Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season.

In the absence of official confirmation from Villa, payment terms have been the main stumbling block during negotiations for Coutinho, who has played 16 times for Villa: 16 games in which he has scored four goals and three assists. Some numbers that have been the perfect argument for Gerrard, who recently acknowledged: “We want Phil Coutinho here for sure.”