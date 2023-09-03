Decision of the Superior Labor Court paralyzes processes for 15 days; affects terminations not yet approved

Minister Alexandre Agra Belmonte, from the TST (Superior Labor Court), suspended for 15 days the 2023 PDV (Voluntary Resignation Plan) of Eletrobras (Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA). The decision of Friday (September 1, 2023) affects the layoffs that have not yet been ratified.

The union entities intend to define the extension of the clause of the collective agreement 2020/2022 that refers to mass dismissals and also to voluntary dismissal plans. They claim that there are very large differences between the conditions for dismissal of employees and board members.

Belmonte also considered the letters in which the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, shows concern with Eletrobras’ action plans and with shutdowns, given the risk of new breakdowns in the system or blackouts.

In August, a conciliation hearing was held. Belmonte presented a proposal in which the POS would be reopened under the same conditions for all employees. Eletrobras had 48 hours to analyze the proposal after the meeting scheduled for August 28th.

However, on the scheduled date, the unions said that Eletrobras had not presented a counterproposal and that the negotiations were unsuccessful.

According to the TST minister, the suspension of the PDV is guided until the ministry is able to examine the plans to be sent. So far, there is no indication that Eletrobras has sent any response to the authority.

In this context, Belmonte decided to suspend the company’s voluntary dismissal plan, under penalty of a fine of BRL 1,000 for each worker in case of violation.