Ciudad Victoria.- During the course of this Wednesday, April 27, the Collegiate Court of the Nineteenth Circuit ordered to give the green light to the Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vacafor the use of your bank accounts.

The determination of the legal entity was based on the fact that the appeal for review, filed by the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, has no legal basis.

“For this reason, the DEFINITIVE SUSPENSION is granted for the purpose of ordering the unblocking of bank accounts so that the complainant can carry out financial operations and dispose of his resources,” the court decided.

The organ abounded the plaintiff did not present evidence of any request from foreign authorities that they have the power to ask to block the accounts of Governor García Cabeza de Vaca.

“Until now, the person in charge has not provided documentation that supports the existence of an express request to carry out the blocking of accounts issued by foreign authorities or international organizations that, in accordance with any bilateral or multilateral treaty, have attributions in the matter and with competence to make such a request.

It should be remembered that it was Santiago Nieto Castillo, former head of the FIU, who announced on May 19 that the official’s bank accounts would no longer be available to him, arguing at the request of the United States government.