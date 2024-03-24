Senegal began counting votes in Sunday's presidential election, with the two main contenders saying they were confident of winning the election.

Two favorites emerged from a field of 17 candidates, including one woman: former ruling coalition Prime Minister Amadou Bah and anti-establishment candidate Basserou Diomaye Faye.

Both were previously tax inspectors. But Ba, 62, is now arguing for continuity. While Fay, 43, says he is a “regime change candidate” and a “leftist Pan-Africanist”.

Both have also presented themselves as the best candidates for young people in a country where half the population is under 20 years old.

“I voted for Diomai without thinking,” said Dayarav Jay, a 26-year-old shop owner. “It is time for the country to start on a new basis with the youth” in power.

But housewife Ndiye Pinda Faye (23 years old) said she was pinning her hopes on the government candidate. “(President) Macky Sall has done a lot of work. For this reason, I will vote for Amadou Ba to continue the work,” she stressed.