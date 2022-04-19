On Monday, Health said that the improvement in the epidemiological scenario and high vaccination take the country out of an emergency condition

Conass (National Health Council) and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Departments) sent a letter this Tuesday (Apr. . The Ministry of Health announced the end of ESPIN (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) on Monday (Apr 18).

In the document, the bodies highlight the impact of a closure “abrupt” from ESPIN to states and municipalities, since regulations in relation to public health have been supported by the declaration of emergency. With the end of the measure, the normative acts will need to be reviewed and updated to adapt to the new reality, says the official letter.

Conass and Conasems also call for transitional measures to be implemented “agreed”. The idea is that this plan is focused on vaccination against covid-19 and on the elaboration of a recovery plan capable of defining indicators and control strategies with integrated surveillance of respiratory syndromes.

“Therefore, it is imperative to readjust services and relocate professionals, in addition to adapting contracts already signed and in progress, which will require considerable effort from municipalities and states, which cannot be concluded in a short space of time. time”says the document.

The Ministry of Health stated that Brazil has the necessary conditions to decree the end of ESPIN. According to the ministry, among the factors that corroborate this measure are the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, the high vaccination coverage and the response and assistance capacity of the SUS (Unified Health System).

In his speech, Queiroga said that the measure does not mean the end of covid-19. “We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all the necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution”.

This excerpt from the minister’s speech was quoted in the official letter to justify the maintenance of health service actions, especially those of primary care.

“As pointed out by Your Excellency. in his statement, that the Covid-19 pandemic, despite its cooling off, is not over yet. Thus, it is necessary to maintain the actions of health services, especially those of primary care, responsible for vaccination and the work capacity of expanded hospital beds”says the document.