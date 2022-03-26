San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- One of the main problems of the farmers of Estación Dimas and other communities of San Ignacio, Sinaloa, is the poor condition of dirt roads through which they travel daily to go to their plots, which were completely destroyed by the past rains.

The councilor, Concepción Cruz Astorga, in the tours she carries out in the communities to listen to people out loud about their priority needs, has heard many laments, such as this one about the poor condition of rural roads.

Cruz Astorga, carried out the management directly to the government of the state where they provided the machinery to solve this problem.

With the loan of said machinery, the agricultural roads from El Cuatro to the Platanar lagoon, and El Cuatro to Las Ollitas, totaling 14 kilometers in total, were started in the community of Ixpalino, and later in Estacion Dimas.

The “Eder Contreras Valdez” baseball stadium and the softball stadium were also rehabilitated, as well as a neighborhood street known as las casitas.

Likewise, he indicated that they will continue working and managing to reach more communities in the coming days and thus be able to leave their roads passable and in optimal conditions.

Finally, he mentioned that several requests have been received from other localities, but that they will be attending to them little by little, for which he called for patience, since there are many roads in poor condition.