Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, the community awaits a possible response from Sony. According to a team of analysts at Enders Analysis, EA – owner of FIFA, NHL and Medal of Honor – “is a favorite”, but the $ 37 billion value stands in the way of such plans.

“Cheaper” options were also presented in the story shared by The Hollywood Reporter. Ubisoft and Take-Two would be more interesting for the Japanese giant, if it intends to counterattack and buy some publishers in the sector.

In one hypothesis, if Sony didn’t turn its eyes to Electronic Arts, a possible merger of Disney (ESPN) with the publisher would end up being more fruitful. It could create a sports “metaverse” that, according to experts, would become a beneficial digital expansion for the digital future of entertainment for both.

For now, this is purely speculative, but for Sony in particular, many are wondering how the company could respond to Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Source: Gamespot