It's been said, let's clean! The famous Scrub Daddy cleaning fiberthe favorite of influencers in the field of cleaning, is on sale for a limited time at Costco and you cannot miss this opportunity to see its “magic” on all types of surfaces, without damaging them.

Scrub Daddy fiber has long stood out for its unique technology that gives it a flexible texture, soft to the touch when immersed in hot water and firm when in contact with cold water. This attribute makes it ideal for a variety of cleaning tasks in different conditions, and although at Costco its regular price is $459, for a limited time and until March 3 you can get the 8-piece package at a price of $344.25.

One of its most notable advantages is its ability to absorb more water and generate more foam than conventional sponges, all while using less soap. In addition, its ergonomic design with eyes allows a comfortable grip with just two fingers, making it easier to clean glasses, thermoses and other utensils. If you still don't know which sponges are called “magic” on social networks, you surely associate it with the one with the colorful happy face.

Scrub Daddy Functionality and Durability

Scrub Daddy is not only effective, but also gentle on delicate surfaces, leaving no scratches on pans, stainless steel items, or other sensitive items. Besides, does not retain unpleasant odorsensuring a fresh cleaning experience every time.

His trademark smile is not only a fun detail, but it is also functional for cleaning spoons, spatulas and other curved items. It is dishwasher safe and dries quickly, preventing the formation of bad odors and mold.

Customers can purchase this product for $344.25, which is a savings of $114.75 from the original price of $459.00. Photo: Unsplash/Scrub Daddy.

● Benefits of using the sale sponge at Costco:

Its flexible texture design makes it soft to the touch in hot water and firm in cold water, making it versatile for different types of cleaning.

It absorbs more water and generates more foam than ordinary sponges, reducing the amount of soap needed for effective cleaning.

Its ergonomic eyes allow a comfortable grip with just two fingers, making it easier to clean objects such as glasses and thermoses.

It does not retain unpleasant odors even after prolonged use.

Dries surfaces faster, helping prevent odors and mold from forming.

It is dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean and maintain.

Safe to use on a variety of surfaces, including sensitive ones such as non-stick.

Versatility and home care

This sponge is perfect for a variety of surfaces, whether indoors, outdoors, bathrooms or kitchens. It is safe to use even on non-stick surfaces and other delicate areas of the home.

To ensure its durability, it is recommended to rinse it after each use and let it dry in a ventilated place. Avoid contact with abrasive liquids for extended periods will help preserve its quality over time.

This promotion is valid from February 24, 2024 to March 3, 2024, subject to stock availability. Photo: Unsplash/Scrub Daddy.

● Uses that you can give it:

Cleaning kitchen utensils such as spoons and spatulas, thanks to its ergonomic design.

Removal of dirt and stains on delicate surfaces such as pans and stainless steel items, without causing scratches.

Bathroom cleaning, including sinks, bathtubs and tiles.

Cleaning outdoor surfaces such as garden furniture and gardening tools.

Removal of dirt in high traffic areas such as hallways and stairs.

Cleaning appliances such as stoves, refrigerators and microwaves.

Disposal of food waste in sinks and drains.

Vehicle cleaning, including exteriors and interiors such as panels and upholstery.

Removal of stains on carpets and rugs.

The original price of the Scrub Daddy Cleaning Fiber is $459.00, however, thanks to this special offer, customers can purchase it for just $344.25, which is a significant savings of $114.75. This promotion will be valid from February 24, 2024 to March 3, 2024subject to stock availability at Costco.

Don't miss the opportunity to get this viral sponge that has conquered cleaning lovers around the world. Take advantage of this exclusive offer at Costco and discover why Scrub Daddy has become a must-have in the home.