Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The media in Costa Rica unanimously agreed that their country’s national team’s loss to the UAE 4-1, in the friendly match held in Croatia, was a “nightmare” in terms of performance and result, which raised the alarm bell to correct mistakes.

The newspaper “La Nacion” indicated that the match was a nightmare, and the defeat was astonishing against “Al-Abyad”, given that the Costa Rican national team had achieved victory since the days of its 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, but it appeared helpless against the Emirates, which was better by all standards.

In another context, the “ESBN Costa Rica” website said that the failure was major on the defensive level, as the UAE national team caused damage whenever it reached the penalty area, and through 5 attempts it scored 4 goals, and expressed its astonishment at the level of goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Whoever received goals was able to do better with them, especially the first goal by Yahya Al-Ghassani, and Ali Salmeen’s shot in the third goal.

The website published a report on the reasons for the loss, explaining that the tactical discipline of the UAE players was high, as they played with clear thought from coach Paulo Pinto.

The newspaper “La Teja” reported that the “white” team forced the Costa Rican team to show its worst and saddest face in the match, in light of the mistakes it made and the UAE team’s ability to score such a large number of goals.

The Portuguese newspaper “Zero Zero” highlighted the ideal start for coach Paulo Pinto with “Al-Abyad”, and headlined: The UAE defeats Costa Rica in Pinto’s first appearance, a victory that makes the coach able to build on it in the coming period.