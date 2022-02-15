Today the arrival of the new product was officially revealed Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB, an elegant mid-tower case with a unique and original design. This case features 208 LEG RGB individually adjustable – ensuring one of the most complete lighting systems ever – and mesh panels optimized to regulate the flow of air in and out of the mid-tower.

Thinking about cooling there is a set of two 360 mm radiators for greater cooling, all obviously closed in an elegant frame full of colors. The 5000T RGB case is designed to offer an impressive lighting compartment right out of the box, thanks to as many as 160 individually dimmable RGB LEDs included on the integrated strips and arranged on three sides, as well as a further 48 RGB LEDs on the three CORSAIR LL120 RGB fans included .

The whole lighting system is already pre-wired and ready to be used immediately thanks to the controller iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT included, which allows you to precisely control the speed of up to six PWM fans, provides detailed information for system monitoring and unmatched lighting control.

Model 5000T RGB boasts a minimal design and features specifically designed for builders and enthusiasts to get the most out of each of their configurations. The spacious interior holds up to ten 120mm fans or more 360mm radiators, thanks to the convenient insert located on the motherboard wall that allows for side-mount cooling configurations. To top it all off, the mesh side and top panels provide airflow to meet the needs of any system.

The mid-tower case CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB and CORSAIR iCUE LC100 Case Accent Lighting Panels kits are available now in the CORSAIR online store and from the CORSAIR network of authorized dealers and distributors around the world.