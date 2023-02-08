The Russian military attacked the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the right bank of the Dnieper. Their work was shown on February 8 by Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev.

The fire was fired from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Grad”.

“We are working on the accumulation of enemy manpower, on his equipment – a howitzer battery, MLRS and NATO equipment. At the moment, Polish Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, the M777 howitzer were spotted, ”said the platoon commander, a senior officer with the call sign Grom.

The serviceman said that he already had destroyed Krab self-propelled guns and M777 guns.

Also on this day, strikes from the Grad MLRS were shown by Izvestia war correspondent Alexander Safiulin. The brigade he removed has been at the front since the first day of the special operation. The commander with the call sign Typhoon told the journalist that the Armed Forces of Ukraine feel the lack of shells, which is why they rarely respond.

Earlier, in January, Timashev showed how the Grads are guided. He noted that the most important thing in working with systems is to correctly install the compass. This is necessary in order to point the gun and orient in space. Relative to this compass, the direction of fire will be given.

In the same month, the Ministry of Defense told how the artillery of the Airborne Forces destroyed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnieper using the Grad MLRS. The paratroopers launched strikes after receiving the coordinates of targets from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

