It affects 300,000 Italians but is still underestimated. It is severe asthma, a complex disease, but still poorly diagnosed and poorly managed by the NHS with serious consequences for the patient, both from an economic point of view (for the direct and indirect costs of the disease) and in terms of quality of life. For these reasons, proper management of severe asthma becomes essential. The ‘Red Carpet’ project, promoted by Novartis Italia, fits into this context precisely with the aim of helping to improve the diagnosis and treatment process, focusing on closer collaboration between general practitioner and specialist. This is what is reported in an article published by ‘Allies for Health’ (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis which dedicates an in-depth study to the most severe form of asthma that afflicts 300 thousand people in our country. (about 0.5% of the population) out of a total of 3 million Italians with asthma.

Today, in many cases, a person suffering from asthmatic attacks tends to underestimate the problem or, when seeking medical support, struggles to obtain adequate responses and treatments quickly, getting lost in a so-called diagnostic labyrinth between general practitioners, examinations from carry out and specialist visits. The ‘Red Carpet’ project intends to roll out a red carpet to allow the patient a preferential and quick access route towards a complete and in-depth investigation of symptoms and the definition of the best cure.

Within a series of studies of general practitioners – reads the article – a screening activity is proposed for patients selected on the basis of the data recorded during the visits. These people are asked to participate in the project and to carry out the basic tests for the diagnosis of severe asthma directly and free of charge, namely: prick test, spirometry and Ige test. In this way, long waits and trips to hospitals or other facilities are avoided.

Once the results of the exams have been evaluated, patients who need it are immediately referred to a specialist, where they obtain a precise diagnosis and any corrections to current therapies or new prescriptions. Thereafter, the patient returns to be followed by his general practitioner in the management and control of asthma. The project, therefore, aims at a more efficient management of the asthmatic patient through a better collaboration between family doctor and specialist.

