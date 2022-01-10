D.he Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has once again reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence. The RKI stated the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Monday morning as 375.7. For comparison: the previous day the value was 362.7. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 232.4 (previous month: 389.2).

The health authorities in Germany reported 25,255 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 03:34 a.m. A week ago there were 18,518 infections, although there had been gaps in tests and reports over the course of the holidays. The numbers have increased by 36 percent.

According to the new information, 52 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 68 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,535,691 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 3.15 (Thursday: 3.26). The value is not reported on the weekend. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Monday morning at 6,745,100. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 676,600.