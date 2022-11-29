According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the world may record a more ferocious mutant compared to the most prevalent mutations at the present time.

This warning came in a recent medical study, nearly a year after the emergence of the “Omicron” mutant, which appeared to be highly contagious, but causes milder symptoms.

The mild symptoms of the “Omicron” mutant helped ease the severity of the epidemic in the world, because people who were infected did not have to be hospitalized, and the wave did not lead to exhausting health care systems.

However, researchers at the Africa Institute for Health Research in Durban, South Africa, warned that the Corona virus is still able to mutate, despite the current period of calm, and may produce a more vicious version in the future.

Scientists issued this warning after they studied the case of a person with AIDS who was infected with the “Omicron” mutant from Corona infection, and he was unable to get rid of it for six months, due to his weak immune system.

The study stated that when the virus mutant remains in the patient’s body, for long months, it finds ample time for it to multiply, and then, the possibility of it secreting a new, more fierce mutant increases as a result of the modifications and changes that occurred in it.

Epidemiology researcher Alex Segal, the academic supervising the study, explained that the virus, which stayed for a long time in the body, caused greater inflammation in the lungs, in a situation similar to what was caused by infection with previous strains of the Corona virus.

Over time, the virus mutated and became more capable of killing cells, and if it was transmitted to others, they would have the same severe symptoms.

This study comes as China is witnessing protests in a number of regions, due to the authorities’ adherence to the “zero Covid” policy that continues to impose closures, despite most countries in the world abandoning the strict approach to contain the “Covid 19” disease.

Concerns are raised about the possibility of severe mutations that currently available vaccines cannot limit their health consequences.