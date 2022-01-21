DThe incidence value and the new corona infections in Germany have reached the next maximum values. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the seven-day incidence on Friday morning as 706.3. The day before the value was 638.8, a week ago it was 470.6. According to data from the health authorities, the number of new infections within 24 hours was 140,160 – after 133,536 the day before and 92,223 a week ago.

It was the eighth day in a row with a new record incidence and the third day with a new high in new infections. The incidence quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days. Furthermore, 170 new deaths related to the corona virus were counted on Friday.

According to the latest information from the institute, the health authorities have recorded a total of 8,460,546 cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of registered corona deaths in Germany rose to 116,485. The institute put the number of people in Germany who had recovered from an illness caused by the coronavirus at around 7,178,000.

There continues to be wide variation in seven-day incidence. According to the RKI, it was over 1,200 in Bremen, Berlin and Hamburg. The federal states of Saxony (339.2) and Thuringia (261.6) have the lowest incidence values.

In November, the federal and state governments had defined the so-called hospitalization incidence as the decisive benchmark for tightening the corona measures. This value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants are in the hospital within seven days because of a corona infection. According to the latest RKI report on Thursday, the hospitalization incidence nationwide was 3.56.