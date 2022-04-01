DThe nationwide seven-day incidence is lower than the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Friday morning as 1586.4. For comparison: the day before the value was 1625.1. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1756.4 (previous month: 1213.0).

The health authorities in Germany reported 252,530 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from figures that Status of the RKI dashboard play from 05.00 o’clock. A week ago there were 296,498 infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data every weekday, and Baden-Württemberg and Brandenburg, for example, do not report data at the weekend. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

According to the new information, 304 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 288 deaths. The RKI has counted 21,357,039 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 7.21 according to the RKI on Thursday (Wednesday: also 7.21). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Friday as 16,754,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 129,695.







Corona measures are largely omitted at the weekend

The nationwide corona protection measures will be largely lifted at the weekend. The new Infection Protection Act only provides for basic protective measures against the virus, in many areas no longer even a mask requirement. From now on, this generally only applies in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes, as well as in public transport. However, the federal states can order stricter measures for their state or individual districts if there is a risk of the health system being overloaded. So far, however, only Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have passed a so-called hotspot regulation. Individual companies can also continue to insist on wearing a mask within the framework of house rules. However, large grocers such as Aldi, Lidl or Edeka will probably not make use of this, as they informed the FAZ on request.

In the opinion of the President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the end of the mask requirement in schools is “much too early”. In view of the high incidence of corona, not wearing masks in closed rooms, where 30 students often sit close together, is completely wrong, Meidinger told Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday morning.

“We can already see that the lifting of the mask requirement in primary schools in Bavaria has led to a significant increase in incidence in the six to eleven year old age group,” explained the President of the Teachers’ Association. Calls for people to wear masks voluntarily in schools are not convincing: “I think that politicians are making a slender foot out of responsibility. She now leaves that to the individual, so to speak, voluntarily.”







It would have been the order of the day to take particularly vulnerable groups into consideration and to keep the masks on until Easter or “if necessary in an observation phase afterwards,” emphasized the head of the association.