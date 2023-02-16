Doctors repeatedly talked about the continuation of symptoms of the disease for several months, even after the body eliminated the virus through medications, autoimmunity, or acquired, but the study indicated a danger that appears beyond that.

It confirmed that more than half of the “long-term Covid” patients suffer from a defect in some parts of the body less than a year after they contracted the disease and the initial symptoms appeared on them.

And “even those who were not severely affected when they first contracted the virus, continue to suffer weakness with severe shortness of breath and cognitive decline, among the persistent symptoms,” according to the study, whose results were published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine in London.

How was the study conducted?

• More than 500 patients participated in the study, 62 percent of whom suffered “organ dysfunction” 6 months after the initial diagnosis of coronavirus.

• These patients underwent an MRI scan after 6 months, which revealed “permanent health problems”.

• The results showed that 59 percent of “long-term COVID-19” patients still suffer from problems in at least one organ, and 29 percent have a defect in more than one organ.

• Only 13 percent of those who participated in the study needed hospital treatment when they were first diagnosed with coronavirus.

• As for the good indicator in the study, the severity of symptoms decreased after a period ranging between 6 months and a year. The number of those suffering from severe shortness of breath decreased from 38 to 30 percent, cognitive impairment from 48 to 38 percent, and the general deterioration of health from 57 to 45. percent.

Clinical data science professor Amitava Banerjee said the impact on quality of life from “long-term Covid” was a major concern, especially among healthcare workers, who accounted for about a third of study participants.

“The weakening of organs in the case of (long-term Covid) infection has implications for health and quality of life in the long term, which indicates the need for prevention and integrated care for these patients,” Banerjee added.