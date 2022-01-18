Home page world

“Runtastic” co-founder Florian Gschwandtner (archive image) © Kurt Piles/Imago

The startup entrepreneur received a lot of criticism for party scenes in the middle of the Omicron pandemic. Now there is an apology on Instagram.

Kitzbühel/Tyrol – Austria is struggling with a new one driven by Omikron Pandemic*-Welle – like many European countries. First of all, the country already has a vaccination requirement on the home stretch.

Because of the high Corona*The German federal government has been classifying the neighboring country as a high-risk area again since January 16. There is a warning against winter tourism there. Skiing is allowed, but gastro guests are only allowed to eat and drink while seated infections to avoid as much as possible. A classic après-ski party is currently unthinkable.

Après-ski post on Instagram: “How stupid can you be?!”

The fact that such parties still take place receives a lot of attention with one prominent example: the “Runtastic” co-founder Florian Gschwandtner. The 38-year-old posted a clip on Instagram on Saturday. This is reported by several media unanimously. The post has since been deleted.

The video is apparently still circulating online and is causing trouble. In the following tweet, the user comments: “How stupid can you be to party in the middle of the biggest wave of the pandemic!?”

Austria: “Runtastic” founder calls après-ski a “mistake” despite Corona

Gschwandter has since deleted his Insta clip – but had the size to apologize in a public follow-up post. “In today’s difficult time for all of us, it was a mistake to take part in après ski with friends after a day of skiing. I’m sorry that I didn’t live up to my role as a role model here, he wrote.

He added: “In general, I would like to state that in the last few days and weeks I have got the impression that everyone involved in the Kitzbühel ski region is always trying to comply with all legal regulations.”

The fitness company “Runtastic” went to Adidas in 2015 for 220 million euros, reports the business insider, Austrian media describe Gschwandtner as a “startup millionaire”. In Austria, almost 15,500 new corona infections were registered within one day at the weekend, a previous high for the country. (frs) *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.