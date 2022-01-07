The value of the copper it has always been very high and this has led to the continuous thefts of this precious material. That’s what happened in Naples on the via Marittima, precisely in via Acton, in the Gallery Victory when it was under renovation. The tunnel was almost completed and could soon be reopened, but suddenly a kilometer and a half of copper cables. These cables were placed in the ventilation system and allowed it to function.

Galleria Vittoria in Naples, copper theft and delays opening to circulation

Work on the Naples tunnel, which began last August, involved the refurbishment of a new New Jersey road surface. Works worth 2 million euros.

“Anas’s works mainly consisted in the demolition of the lining of the gallery piers for the entire length (625m), as well as fixing the concrete panels cladding by means of grouting with threaded bars. “

A new one was needed purchase of copper cables which allowed the reopening and re-commissioning of the Neapolitan connection artery with a further increase in costs equal to 80,000 euros.

The copper cables stolen in the Vittoria tunnel in Naples

Vittoria Gallery opening of Naples

The reopening of the Vittoria Gallery took place on 19 December after a 15-month interruption to facilitate the turbulent traffic of the days before the holidays.

“I hope we will be able to resolve everything as soon as possible in 3-4 days, we should be able to fix the implant ventilation. The problem is to understand if there are other critical issues: if during the removal of the cables the thieves have done other damage. We will only be able to see this the day after tomorrow ”. Operations director Pasquale Citro had declared after the theft of the cables.

The Vittoria Gallery in Naples reopened late due to the theft of the copper cables of the electrical system.

Copper theft in Naples, the investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office

The theft of the copper cables has set the police car he has in motion investigations started to find out the causes and the copper thieves. The public prosecutor is still on the trail to discover the stolen goods and restore order.

As Citro also says “Copper thefts are frequent in Naples. Also in Scampia we have built an aerial system on the perimeter because there were continuous thefts. It is certainly paradoxical that they manage to steal a kilometer and a half of cables in the center. We have made every effort to get the material to arrive quickly to help the city, usually it takes much longer to deliver “.

The day of the official reopening of the Vittoria Gallery in NAPLES

