Coppel is one of the largest credit stores in Mexicotherefore it is an important alternative when purchasing electronics such as cell phones, since it has a wide variety of devices at a good price.

In this context, we will present you 5 cell phones from iPhone to Samsung that are half price or with an incredible discount that you cannot miss.

Motorola Moto E20 32GB unlocked from $3,299 to only $1,799 at Coppel

Samsung Galaxy A04 64GB from $3,299 to only $2,299 at Coppel

Xiaomi Redmi 9 64GB from $4,799 to only $2,499

Apple iPhone 13 128GB refurbished from $18,999 to only $9,799 at Coppel

Apple iPhone 12 128GB refurbished from $18,000 to only $6,999 at Coppel

These devices offer a wide variety of configurations to adapt to the needs of each user, from those looking for a functional smartphone to communicate to those looking for a High-end device at a more affordable price.

It is important to note that itApple iPhone devices correspond to refurbished versions. These may be new or used devices that have undergone a reconditioning process to be sold again as a new product; Despite this, this offer at Coppel represents a unique opportunity to purchase high-quality cell phones at unbeatable prices.