The America Cup will be one of the important fronts for the Colombia selection, on par with the agreed games of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

Colombia is third in the pre-qualifying phase, surpassed by Argentina and Uruguay, but in the Copa América he has hopes of having a good tournament.

tough tournament

The contest will be held from June 20 to July 14 in the territory of the United States, which has recently welcomed soccer, which is one of the most followed sports.

From now on, the selected ones who will make it to the final are announced, the one who will be champion and those who will not do well.

The Mhoni Vidente was one of those that 'jumped into the water' and warned that Argentina, with Lionel Messi at the head, is the main candidate, but the second team is a surprise.

“Leo Messi, a total Argentine, has the sun card. The letter is telling me that Leo, who is from the sign of Cancer, who is going to turn 37, is flying high, he is going far,” he said.

When referring to the other team that has the upper hand, he left out Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia and warned that Mexico She is the second candidate with the best chance of winning the title.

