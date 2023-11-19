The actor and DJ Lars Eidinger is also a photographer. A conversation about his new volume “O Mensch”, the life of things of their own – and about the danger of becoming your own cliché.

You are an actor, but have always worked in other art forms. A new volume with photos you took has now been published. What fascinates you about photography?

People have told me that, for them, my pictures mostly show “weirdness”. I would vehemently disagree with that, actually the opposite is true: they mainly show everyday things. It’s not something you have to look for for a long time, it’s all things that are pretty obvious, but that I think we’ve forgotten how to see. These are the moments where I pause. What fascinates me about photography is that I initially follow a superficial stimulus or an intuition and the meaning of a motif only becomes clear to me afterwards. I react and only later do I understand why I reacted to something. Visual language can withstand many more contradictions than the spoken word.