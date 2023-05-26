Milan, 2022-2023 balance sheet: the Rossoneri close the first six months with 144 million in revenues and 148.6 million in costs. Thanks to the Champions League, he should still close the consolidated financial statements with a profit

The Milan closed the budget 2022-2023 for the first six months of the season with a profit of 9.8 million euros at a statutory level, compared to a loss of 12.2 million as at 31 December 2021. This is what emerges from the analyzes of Calcio e Finanza. But it is the only one civil budget and not the consolidated one, which also includes the costs and revenues of Milan Entertainment And Milan housewhich will soon merge into AC Milan Spa after the merger approved in recent weeks. The difference in level of comprehensive income statement is equal to approx 30 million in favor of the consolidated financial statements.

Milan, 2022-2023 balance sheet, the details of the first semester

In the first semester 2022/2023 the Milan has registered 144 million in revenuesof which 84.5 million euros from TV rights, 17 million from sponsorships and 29.8 million from sports.

THE costs on the balance sheet for the Rossoneri company were instead of 148.6 million eurosslightly down compared to 151.1 million as at 31 December 2021. The greatest expense is associated with personnel (70.5 million), of which 66.7 million for wages and salaries compared to 64.4 million as at 31 December 2021. Among other costs, depreciation and write-downs, it reaches 29.4 million, of which 28.8 million related to the depreciation of players, down slightly compared to 34 million in the first half of 2021 /2022.

The difference between turnover and so is so negative for 4.7 million compared to minus 21.4 million as at 31 December 2021. The pre-tax result was positive by 7.1 million while the net result was positive by 9.8 million, compared to minus 12.2 million in the first half of 2021/2022 . The excellent results achieved in Champions League from the Milan they should allow him to close the consolidated financial statements in profit which will close on June 30th.

