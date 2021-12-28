The Spurs do not go beyond the 1-1 against the Saints who close in 10. The Watford of the other Italian coach gets the fifth defeat in a row. Crystal Palace wins easy

The Premier League does not stop after boxing day and immediately returns to the field. Some matches such as Arsenal-Wolverhampton and Leeds-Aston Villa have still been postponed for Covid. The 19th day began with the 3 matches of the 16, in which also Conte’s Tottenham took the field.

SPURS STOP AT SAINT MARY’S – Tottenham did not go beyond one to one outside in Southampton despite playing for an abundant 50 minutes in numerical superiority. Salisu combines the omelette in the 39th minute when Son lands, concedes a penalty and the second yellow is waved under his nose. Kane, on the third point in the last three games, does not forgive from the spot and thus equalized the excellent goal that the Saints captain Ward-Prowse had scored with a right-footed rebound in the 25th minute. After the break, the Spurs crowd into the opposing half, but lack clarity in the last act. Kane and Doherty score but their goals are disallowed for offside and a foul on the goalkeeper respectively. Conte plays the cards Lucas Moura and Gil, but not even the Brazilian and the Iberian manage to break through in the defense of the red and white. Tottenham is even likely to suffer the scoring of the insult, but the deviation of Sanchez on the conclusion of Broja is fundamental.

WATFORD, FIFTH CONSECUTIVE STOP – Due to a covid epidemic, Watford had not played for eighteen days. Claudio Ranieri’s club lacks freshness and match rhythm and bows at home to West Ham United (1-4). This is the fifth consecutive defeat for the Hornets who remain in fourth from last position. The hosts had made a good start and had found the point of advantage on the King – Dennis axis. Watford, however, failed to face West Ham’s comeback on the net with Soucek, Benrahma, Noble on a penalty and Vlasic. The situation is critical for the Roman coach especially as the top scorer Dennis will potentially be missing for a month as he has been selected by Nigeria for the African Cup of Nations.

EDOUARD MAKES THE EAGLES FLY – Usually the Palace suffers from the lack of Zaha (the rossoblu have been defeated in eighteen of the 24 occasions in which their talisman was absent), but against Norwich the other strikers are enough and advance. Edouard slipped a penalty and offered two assists – the second somewhat random – for goals from Mateta and Schlupp. The Canaries have scored eight goals throughout the season and at this rate, although the line of salvation is just three points away, their relegation seems a certainty.

December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 18:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Contes #Tottenham #stops #Southampton #West #Ham #Ranieri