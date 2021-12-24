(Reuters) – Coaches at Premier League clubs expressed their concerns about the backlog at a meeting Thursday with league administrators, but it was like talking to a wall, said Tottenham coach Antonio Conte , on Friday.

Players and coaches alike are outraged at what they see as a lack of consideration for players’ well-being as many teams are playing in three days after Christmas, while outbreaks at Covid-19 have forced some games to be postponed, creating an accumulation of dates.

The Premier League held a meeting with coaches and club captains to discuss game congestion, but were firm in maintaining the current schedule.

“I need to be honest, I believe it was a meeting where we tried to talk. Some coaches tried to talk to ask for a solution, but I think everything was already decided,” Conte told reporters ahead of the match against Crystal Palace.

“Yesterday, it was like a wall. For that reason, I prefer not to join the discussion.”

When asked if the meeting had been a waste of time, Conte said: “I think so. When you have a wall in front of you, you can talk and ask what you want, but all the decisions have already been made.”

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

