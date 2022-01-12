After the 2-0 first leg, the Blues beat Tottenham also in the return thanks to a goal from Rudiger: at Wembley they will face the winner of the other semi-final Liverpool-Arsenal

Chelsea snatches the pass for Wembley. After the first leg (2-0), the Blues also win the return of the semifinals of the Carabao Cup: in the home of Conte’s Tottenham, the goal of Rudiger, a former Roma center, is decisive. The Blues, on the strength of last week’s result, manage the match with confidence and awareness, keeping the reins of the game (62% of ball possession). A London derby also determined by the Var, which intervenes correctly by canceling two penalties and a goal, already validated by the referee, to the Spurs.

First half – Kane and Lucas on the one hand, Lukaku and Werner on the other, but a defender takes care of breaking the balance (18 ‘): a corner by Mount, a deadlift by Rudiger (who hits from the back) and a ball behind Gollini (out empty). Tottenham’s reaction goes through a Hojbjerg shot, which ended at the back (32 ‘). In the final contrast between Rudiger and Hojbjerg himself. Initially the referee concedes the penalty, but the action developed just outside the area. And so, after the control at the Var, the penalty is transformed into a free kick (40 ‘).

Second half – Similar episode in the second half: in the 56th minute Lucas goes to the ground after a contact with Kepa. Once again Marriner whistles for the penalty: decision then revoked because the intervention of the Spanish goalkeeper is clear on the ball. Tottenham does not go beyond Kane’s goal (65 ‘): goal validated and then canceled for offside. Third intervention (correct) by the Var. Chelsea administers without taking risks. And it holds up to the end. The last chance is for the Spurs, but Kepa opposes Sessegnon (98 ‘). And so Tuchel’s team (with their third win of the season over Tottenham) flies to the final, where on February 27 they will face the winner of Liverpool-Arsenal. The result is the replica of the previous one of 2018/19, when Chelsea reached Wembley (game later lost to Manchester City) after beating Spurs in the semifinal (on penalties).

January 12 – 11:07 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Conte #fails #recover #Chelsea #final