Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Consumer goods Unilever plans to close its Sipoo plant and relocate Ingman ice cream production to Sweden

January 19, 2022
Consumer goods manufacturer Unilever plans to close its Sipoo plant and move production to Sweden, for example.

Due to the plant’s closure plan, the company will start co-operation negotiations in Sipoo, which will affect a maximum of 64 employees.

The Sipoo factory produces, among other things, Ingman ice creams.

Unilever acquired Ingman’s ice cream business in 2011.

The news is being updated.

