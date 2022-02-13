Consultations with the Central Bank (BC) Amounts Receivable System (SRV) will resume this Monday (14th) through an exclusive platform. The objective is to prevent the large number of accesses from putting at risk the site of the BC itself, as happened last month, when the unexpected demand for access to the SRV toppled the page.

Like site exclusive, valorareceber.bcb.gov.brit will not be possible to “consult or request values” in the BC main pagenor within the Registrato system.

“At the time of consultation in valorareceber.bcb.gov.brthe citizen will know if he has value to receive [de instituições financeiras] and, if so, you will receive the date to know these values ​​and request their transfer, starting on March 7, 2022”, informed the BC.

If, for some reason, the interested party misses the date, they can make a new appointment, at any time, to have access to a new appointment. At the sitethere is a step-by-step guide with all the information needed to redeem the values.

“Citizens never lose the right to values ​​in their name. Financial institutions will keep these funds for as long as necessary, waiting until the citizen requests their return”, says a note from the BC.

Also according to the Central Bank, to access the Values ​​Receivable System it is necessary that the interested party has a site GOV.BR, silver or gold level. Registration can be done free of charge through the app. GOV.BR or through the internet.

Alert

The BC warns about the risk of some scams that can be applied. The service will not be available on any other website. In addition, telephone contacts will not be made or emails sent. links for people, to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm personal data.

“No one is authorized to contact the citizen on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System. Therefore, the citizen should never click on links suspects sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram”, informs the BC, adding that no payment should be made in order to have access to the values.

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Find out which former MasterChef contestants have worked with Erick Jacquin

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat