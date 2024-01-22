Consultants have particular influence in the sensitive network between clubs, parents and football talent. FC St. Pauli is defending itself against the “capitalization of youth football” – so far the only one.

Please stay outside! Advisors do not have access to the FC St. Pauli players at the academy. Image: imago images/KBS-Picture

MIt is with a feeling of satisfaction that Benjamin Liedtke looks back on the past few months, in which he followed an unusual resolution as head of the youth performance center (NLZ) at FC St. Pauli. Since September, player agents have no longer had access to the second division club's academy; they are not welcome.

“Before, I was contacted almost every day by consultants who asked whether we wanted to add this or that player to one of our teams,” says Liedtke, “this decision gave us a lot more time for our actual work Work.”