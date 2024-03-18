Millonarios and Junior return to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and this Monday they will meet their rivals in that stage of the tournament. The draw will be held at the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation, in Asunción.

The blues, champions of the 2023-I League, participate in this phase again after six years. In 2018 they were eliminated in a group made up of Independiente, Corinthians and Deportivo Lara.

César Carrillo, in action at Corinthians vs. Millionaires in 2018. Photo:Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

For his part, Junior, current Colombian soccer champion, has not played in the group stage since 2021: he was left out in a group that was completed by Fluminense, River Plate and Santa Fe.

Junior vs. River Plate in 2021 Photo:Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

This was the simulation of the Copa Libertadores draw

At Conmebol they begin to prepare everything for the draw, which will be broadcast on ESPN. And on Monday morning a drill was held to test everything.

The ballots sent Junior to group C, which also included Gremio, Deportivo Táchira and Liverpool from Uruguay. It should be remembered that Arturo Reyes' team is in pot 2.

Millonarios, in that Conmebol trial, was placed in zone D, with James Rodríguez's Sao Paulo as the top seed. Bolívar from Bolivia and Cobresal from Chile complete the group.

It must be clarified that this is simply a test and that this will not necessarily be the definitive result of the formation of the tournament groups.

The group stage of the Libertadores will begin the week of April 3 and will extend until the week of May 29.

It should be remembered that the other two Colombian representatives in the Libertadores have already said goodbye to the tournament: Atlético Nacional lost both games against Nacional of Paraguay (1-0 in Asunción and 0-3 in Medellín).

For its part, Águilas Doradas fell in shots from the penalty spot against RedBull Bragantino of Brazil, after two games tied without goals.

