Yesterday, the Finance Commission of the Sinaloa Congress unanimously approved the opinion to reject the veto of the Executive of the past administration to Decree 530 of the State Municipal Finance Law that seeks to eliminate the special property tax collection regime. for golf courses.

In today’s session on the fifth point, the issue will be raised to the plenary session and it is a fact that the opinion rejecting the former governor’s veto will be approved, with this the deputies will maintain the proposal to eliminate what they describe as a special system for collecting the property tax for golf courses in Sinaloa.

So now they will pay property tax as land without construction, with this the deputies seek to improve the collection of the City Councils, which can be said to be in a difficult economic situation. Surely there will be reactions, but it is an issue that was only a matter of time before it was unlocked.

It should be mentioned that the president of the Finance Commission, Jesús Ibarra, is very clear about the panorama and carried out a complete analysis with great responsibility. By the way, we see him away from political grids and very focused on his legislative work.

It should also be noted that Jesús Ibarra is a young but serious politician, he continues to build a solid career and is one of the very few deputies who is seen finishing his day after Congress in the popular neighborhoods of his district receiving negotiations and in neighborhood meetings.

Very attentive because it is time that they begin to see Jesús Ibarra as a great option within Morena for 2024. First, he won the deputation by land and with the highest vote. Second, he is one of the few morenista cadres that is well seen by the allied parties such as PAS, PT and Verde. So don’t lose sight of it.

Congress. The initiative of local deputy Ricardo Madrid Pérez who seeks to create the Law for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders of the State of Sinaloa is very noteworthy. Undoubtedly, today more than ever this proposal from the PRI legislator is relevant, especially given the times the country is experiencing.

They report that the essence of the initiative is that there be coordination between the federal government and municipalities for the implementation of preventive and urgent protection measures that guarantee the life, integrity, security and freedom of people who are at risk, such as journalists and human rights defenders.

Rejection. The demand for justice for the journalist Lourdes Maldonado, from Tijuana, who had denounced in the morning conference in March 2019 that her life was at risk, is unanimous. She gave names and made the accusation public. President López Obrador listened to it and has it registered, strong measures must come.

The murder of the journalist Lourdes Maldonado mourns the country and hurts freedom of expression, today more than ever an energetic call is made for there to be justice and for it not to be another case that goes unpunished. There must be a real and urgent investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

condolences Yesterday, the former governor of Sinaloa, Fortunato Álvarez Castro, passed away. In his extensive political career, it stands out that he was president of the state PRI and municipal president of Culiacán. Surely there will be tributes and recognition of his career. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

political memory. “More than civilization, justice is the need of the people”: Pietro Colletta.