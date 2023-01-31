this monday morning a humpback whale, more than 10 meters long, washed up on the coast of Lido Beach, in upstate New York, where he died shortly thereafter. Apparently, the mammal would have been dragged to the ground, since it did not present any type of visible injury.

Machinery arrived at the scene to tow the huge cetacean to safer ground where a team of biologists performed a necropsy, but the causes of death are still unknown. The truth is in recent months the number of whales stranded on the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean has increased.

In fact, according to ‘USA Today’, with the huge whale that arrived on Monday already there are eight that run aground on the coasts of New York and New Jersey in the last two months, for which twelve mayors are asking for a pause in the generation of offshore wind energy until scientists ensure that their generation does not cause any threat to cetaceans.

“While we are not opposed to clean energy, we are concerned about the impacts these projects (offshore wind) may already have on our environment.”, the New Jersey leaders wrote in a letter to Washington.

According to the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), since 2016 there has been an unusual wave of humpback whale deaths on the Atlantic coast, but 40% of cases are due to collisions between animals with boats.

According to town officials, a dead male humpback whale washed ashore overnight in Lido Beach, New York on January 30. Photos by Mike Segar/Reuters pic.twitter.com/xyL46i4P3h — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 31, 2023

Even though NOAA studies the relationship of deaths with marine energy explorationThey say that the phenomenon of stranded whales in the area has been present since before the studies of wind energy began.

For now, there is no scientific evidence that demonstrates acoustic or other traumas in animals, as a result of studies to build offshore wind farms.

ELTIEMPO.COM