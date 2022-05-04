Home page World

Police officers are looking for traces of the shooting at Hamborner Altmarkt in Marxloh at night. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

Four people were injured by gunshots on the Hamborner Altmarkt in Duisburg. The police are investigating.

Duisburg (dpa) – Four people were injured in an altercation with firearms in Duisburg. A police spokeswoman said there was no danger to life.

According to initial police investigations, 80 to 100 people met on the Hamborner Altmarkt in Duisburg. There were arguments. Shots were also fired. Four injured are currently being treated in hospitals, the police reported. Several people were taken into custody. The background of the event is still unclear. dpa