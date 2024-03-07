Fiorentina beat Maccabi Haifa 4-3 in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 played at the Bozsik Stadion in Budapest. For the Viola, Nzola scored in the 2nd minute, Beltran in the 59th minute, Mandragora in the 73rd minute and Barak in the 95th minute. For the Israelis, who ended the match with ten men due to Show's expulsion in the 81st minute, Seck scored in the 12th minute, Kinda in the 29th minute and Khalaili in the 67th minute. In seven days the return to the 'Franchi' in Florence.