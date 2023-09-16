Confalonieri: “Meloni well done. Salvini inviting Le Pen, what is that?”

Fedele Confalonieri takes the centre-right test, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “Confalonieri has not changed his mind on the prime minister, “I continue to think that Giorgia Meloni is good, is doing well and can do better.” At an international level he believes that «she has been able to earn the esteem and respect of her interlocutors. It also helps her that she knows languages. And discussing directly, without the interpreter, creates a more confidential climate. Silvio didn’t know English, he spoke good French. In fact, it was in French that he chatted in Sardinia with his friend Tony Blair.”

According to what Confalonieri tells Corriere della Sera, “the center-right today would do well to concentrate on the things to do, «instead energy is wasted on useless controversies. Every day a c…ta starts from the majority, and the opposition responds with a c…ta and a half. Enough. The government is strong in the country: stop and think about the problems. On immigration, Bisi understands that he doesn’t share certain attitudes: “But Matteo Salvini inviting Marine Le Pen, what is that?”. The judgment is already there in the question. Even if the answer serves him to dispel a doubt: to understand whether the head of the League really wants to repeat the pattern of 2019, which led to the Papeete crisis.”

According to Confalonieri, stability must be preserved. Therefore he tells Corriere della Sera that “he expects Forza Italia to strengthen the core area of ​​the coalition, «loyal ally of the prime minister»: «There is space. There is a part of the electorate that has ended up in abstentionism that can still be recognized in Berlusconi’s ideas, into a popular, liberal, guaranteeist, Catholic, European force. They are people who don’t vote for Meloni, because they consider her a right-wing leader. She’s good but right-wing.” The advice you offer to anyone who asks you is to “strengthen the moderates’ area”.

