The Italian champion team goes down 0-2, but then recovers and wins. The Lombards bring home two heavy points in Piedmont

Florence-Macerata 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-23) Il Bisonte continues its winning streak (three wins in a row) overcoming Macerata at home. A clear 3-0, but with traits of suffering at the same time, because Balducci never gave up even when she seemed about to collapse. The formation coached by Parisi easily goes up to 18-12 in the first set with an excellent performance against the block and also taking advantage of the mistakes of the opponents. But from here another game really begins. The Marches put together a 5-0 run coming back into the match with Chaussee, Okenwa and Ricci giving the push from the bench. A block by Fiesoli on an attack by Nwakalor marks the moment of the engagement on 20-20. In this difficult situation, Malinov is betting a lot on his opposite who brings Florence forward. On 24-23 for the Tuscans, a mistake in serving by Molinaro who delivers the first set to the opponents. Florence restarts from the wall, or rather from the walls: it scores three and immediately goes 6-2 in the second set. Macerata doesn’t give up and tries to stay in the slipstream but overtaking Herbots and Sylves is not an easy task this afternoon. The second partial is definitely that of Herbots (7 personal points), little served in the first fraction, but driving force in the continuation of the match. Alhassan’s entry into the field was also good for Graziani. Paniconi instead gets a good performance only from the central and little or none from the wings. It’s up to Nwakalor to put his team up 2-0 with a block out. Macerata, despite the hard blow suffered, manages to start better in the third (7-5 ​​above). It’s a moment, just long enough to reorganize the bisons, well directed by a Malinov who is trying to return to pre-crisis levels, the one that led to his separation from Scandicci. Great character on the field put by the two teams. Chaussee is particularly exalted, pushing Balducci until 21-21. Herbots puts out an attack and there is the guest overtaking. However, the Belgian makes up for it with the big wall of the counter-overtaking. Alhassan imitates her teammate and is 24-22. The match ends with another error in the serve, this time by Malik. Florence feels playoffs again, Macerata continues to have a desperate need for salvation points, within a separate mini-league, in which Perugia and Pinerolo also participate: only one of these three will remain in A1. (Stefano Del Corona)

A point that is worth a lot for Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri the one snatched from the pluri-champions of Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano. Over two hours of play ending in the tie-break (9-15) and offering intense emotions in a completely sold-out PalaFenera. Conegliano reopens the match, trailing 2-0, taking advantage of a bit of tiredness from the hosts in the final stages. The first set opens in a substantial balance, as if the two formations were still studying each other. A diesel start which however then sees Conegliano in the lead, albeit limited, and recovered on several occasions by Chieri: partials tied on 13-13 and again on 22-22. A more foul Chieri from nine meters, but compensates with the fundamental of the block. In the end, the biancoblù cancel two set balls at the Imoco and at the second attempt they close their accounts with the advantage 27-25. Chieri returns to the field on the impetus of the end of the previous set and tries a stretch, taking advantage of some opponent's empty pass. In the middle of the set, however, Conegliano gets back on track, also taking advantage of a bit of turnover in the roster. The percentages are slightly in favor of Chieri who in the end wins the partial 25-21. Coach Santarelli's call to his girls is heard immediately at the start of the third set, already on the initial 0-4. By carefully reconstructing each ball, the home team manages to catch up on 13-13 and play it in the next part of the partial point by point. Conegliano makes up for too many mistakes from nine meters with a super round serving Squarcini right in the final part of the set with 3 aces in a row which allow the opponents to stay in the game, closing 21-25. Chieri restarts in the fourth set pushing on the accelerator, 7-2. But then the panthers, who certainly don't want to stand by and watch, quickly come back; they set the arrow and overtook a Chieri who began to show a little tiredness, both mental and physical. There are eight set balls that allow the opponents to close even the fourth set to their advantage, 17-25, and thus bring the match to the fifth and decisive set. Chieri starts at 2-0, but Conegliano finds the right shots and from 4-4 onwards extends the streak of winning attacks and blocks. After the field change to 5-8 and a couple of thrilling video-checks, even Chieri's last ball and last spark went out. This tenth encounter between the two teams marks the first point that Chieri snatches from Imoco, who for the third time this season do not finish the match with full points (after the tie-break with Busto and Scandicci's clear victory), but continue however, the path to top of the class. MVP title for Isabella Haak, for her 30 points with 37% in attack. (Gabriele Giovine)

Vallefoglia-Pinerolo 3-1 (29-27, 15-25, 28-26, 25-16) Playoff mission. The Megabox tames Pinerolo with great effort and takes a step forward towards its seasonal goal. The guests fight with all their strength and lose two sets to the advantages: they deserved a little more. When it counts, however, the Megabox – even if not on the best night – does not forgive. In the first set the guests start stronger: 2-5, 3-6, 5-10 with the all-Italian sextet. Wash54Green has enthusiasm to spare and runs away on 8-14. Kosheleva propitiates the break that brings the locals closer together (13-15), then Pope enters in his place to adjust reception. New external extension: 15-19, Drews will take care of putting things right for the Megabox (18-19). Mancini supports 21 all, the first local advantage arrives at 22-21 but it's a battle. 23-23, 23-24. A super Zago is not enough, Pinerolo wastes four set balls while Vallefoglia takes advantage of the first: 29-27. Second partial: 3-8, 4-9, tears and counter-tears, 6-13, Pope is there for Kosheleva. The Piedmontese dictate the law, Mafrici does not find the countermeasures to contain them. Pope enters for Drews, 6-15, 12-20, the Piedmontese place 8 walls in the set. Vallefoglia is off: 13-21, 15-25. Marchiaro's team plays with confidence (3-4 in the third set), but they go hand in hand: 5-5. Kosheleva pushes for 12-9, but in an amen it's 13-13. Megabox leads 19-15, then Pinerolo with Carletti and Akrari makes up for it (19-18). It's an uncertain match, 22-20, 23-23. We arrive at 24-24, the landlords convert the third set ball and the partial ends 28-26. Wash4Green had one, untapped. Fourth set: 5-2, 8-4 with Kosheleva, 10-7, 12-9, the Marches lead with Hancock who sorts well. Vallefoglia tries to stretch (14-10, 16-11), it goes on velvet. He drops the guest service and it's 21-13, we end up in the carriage (25-16). (Camilla Cataldo)

Cuneo-Bergamo 2-3 (20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 10-15) Half satisfaction for coach Gandini who sits on the A1 bench for the first time in a difficult period for Cuneo's mental balance, after Zanini's dismissal. Cuneo Granda Volley loses the match against Bergamo in a tie break. For the Lombards two precious points for the ranking, for the "cats" one point that moves little in the ranking. For Cuneo it is the fifth consecutive defeat, also counting the Italian Cup and now they are really dealing with the position in the standings. Bergamo was able to react to the difficult periods of the match: they lost the two central sets, but recovered. Kuznetsova scores 23 points, top scorer of the match, Gicquel 22, Lanier 17. Butigan named mvp of the match. Cune gained some confidence, Bergamo proved to be a tough team to beat. Cuneo remains ahead in the first set only in the first fraction, the tie arrives on point number 6. Bergamo begins to keep a safe distance starting from 6-9 with Lorrayna protagonist together with Butigan (10 points in two). For Cuneo Granda volley Gicquel fights /6 points, 67%). Bergamo's serve is effective, and Stufi's block (the ex) on Gicquel is important for 11-14. Bergamo still scores with the diagonal from Lanier and coach Gandini asks for time out. Ace Butigan for 16-21, then Lorrayna closes 20-25. Cuneo has 38% in attack, Bergamo 48. The Bergamo side have only 25% in reception, but Cuneo doesn't take advantage of it. Set ends 20-25. Cuneo Granda does everything right in the second set. He attacks with 41%, defends even better (41% of perfect and 71 of positive) and takes home 4 walls. Kuztnetsova is the best of the "cats" with 7 points from all positions, including the final acceleration which removes the rivals' fears of a comeback. Signorile sorts well, for Bergamo only Lanier has enough (4 points). It ends 25-19 (ace Kuznetsova) and 1 set all. Volley Bergamo 1991 lets go at the wrong time and the Cuneo players find themselves ready to play a "robbery" set by exploiting the opponent's decline: the Lombards do not go beyond 21% in attack and 21% positive in reception (only 1 error point). Cuneo always ahead, Gennari tries to "shake" with the ace of 12-7, but the trend is all for the landlords: Muro Gicquel on Butigan and another block by Cecconello on Lorrayna: 17-8. Enter Partenio for May and Signorile plays above all in the center: 12 points in the set between Hall and Cecconello (2 aces). The partial ends 25-16 and Cuneo goes ahead in the sets: 2-1. Bergamo starts strong and is not ready to leave the Cuneo field without glory: 0-7 and only the wall of the Hall interrupts the series. The "cats" slowly recover points and confidence (8-12) . Gandini asks Signorile to beat Cagnin and it's 12-13. The phase of great balance starts: Gicquel accelerates, Lorrayna has some difficulties (inside Frosini): 21 all. Gennari's block on Szakmary is important: 22-23 and coach Gandini asks for time out. Lanier shows off a great diagonal (22-24), Kuznetsova responds (23-24, 8 points for her) and in the second setball Bergamo still makes no mistake with Lanier (23-25, 8 points for the American). Fifth set: Bergamo starts strong (1-7), Cuneo does not rebuild or shoot out. Enter Caruso for Hall in the center. Gicquel unlocks (2-7), scores the ace (3-7) and the point of 5-8. Partenio and Butigan (good turn of service) move the score: 5-11. Hall returns for Cuneo. Bergamo maintains the advantage and does not give up. Lanier closes: 10-15 and tie break for the Bergamo players. (Gianni Scarpace)