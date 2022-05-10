The Imoco confirms itself as the master of the championship: it beats Monza in race-4 and wins the fourth consecutive championship, the fifth in its short history (in which it lost only one final, the first in 2013). Dragged by the usual Egonu, but protagonist, unlike race-2, of one of his usual games without uncertainty, dominating the game against a willing Monza (in the first final) unable to repeat the performance of race -1.

The match

–

The sextets that have played so far have been confirmed. Monza with Orro-Van Hecke, Rettke-Danesi and Davyskiba-Larson with free Parish Church. Conegliano with Wolosz-Egonu, De Kruijf-Folie, Plummer-Sylla and De Gennaro. Monza tries to force a serve at the start and in fact makes a lot of mistakes (7) while Conegliano casually collects some errors and keeps control of the game. Plummer and Egonu did well while on the other side Larson struggled (13% in attack but a lot of work in reception) and Van Hecke. The Venetians are rampant in the second set, master of the game with a Monza that seems to have no more. Gaspari tries the change of the opposite with Stysiak inside but it is not enough to stop the yellow-blue wave that advances. Under seven in Monza a sensational comeback made up of walls and insidious service succeeds, as well as an experienced Larsom that even brings her to +1 on 23-21 with Santarelli forced to curry her in clear and dangerous loss of attention. Closes Stysiak. Ringalluzzita Monza starts well in the third with Gennari for Davyskiba, but the Imoco seems to have learned their lesson and starts again with Plummer’s walls and Egonu’s broadsides. A Larson in a warrior version and Danesi who grabs his blue partner Egonu on the wall are not enough. Conegliano watches over the + 4 / + 5 conquered and also rejects the comeback attempt started by Davyskiba’s two aces. In the fourth Monza does not want to give up, he comes back once, twice, three times. When it seems that everything is over and that the Imoco is about to get their hands on the Scudetto, the Vero Volley led by Larson and the jokes of Orro makes another feat and grabs the 2-2. But in the tiebreak Conegliano shows he wants to get to the Scudetto tonight and then thinks about the Champions League. Accelerated Imoco who, thanks to Egonu’s broadsides and a great game in defense, completes the job and raises the championship!