The second concert of Juan Luis Guerra in Lima was canceled, after the Municipality of Surco decided to close the Arena Peru, where the long-awaited show would take place this Wednesday, November 23. The news has saddened the fans of the Dominican singer. In this note we explain why.

Why was the Juan Luis Guerra concert cancelled?

Ronald Rojas, head of the Santiago de Surco district, revealed that the reason for the closure of the premises is due to the fact that during the first concert by Juan Luis Guerra, which took place on Tuesday, November 22, the venue exceeded the number of people allowed in the capacity. This put the integrity of the attendees at risk.

“They have accumulated more than one sanction, above all it is for put people’s lives at risk in yesterday’s event And what could happen today? We want to avoid imminent danger with so many people in this event”, he expressed for La República.

In addition, he revealed that the organizers had permission to bring 9,000 people into the Arena Peru; However, at the end of the show, More than 14,000 people were counted inside the premises. “In other words, there were more than 5,000 people, putting others at risk. We are on time, we have made a statement, “said the head of Inspection.

Fans of Juan Luis Guerra denounce that they were left out due to excess capacity

The followers of Juan Luis Guerra were the most harmed. Dozens of attendees denounced that they were not allowed to enter the premises because there was an excess of capacity despite having their tickets validated. Some even showed their seat numbers on the tickets.