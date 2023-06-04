After a first leg that left everything open for the return, this Sunday the LAFC and the Club Leon They will meet for the Concacaf Champions League title from the home of the Los Angeles team at Banc of California Stadium. This duel, in addition to defining the champion, will also announce the representative of Concacaf in the Club World Cup.

In the first leg, the León team took an important advantage by winning 2-1 with goals from William Tesillo at 8′ and Ángel Mena at 45+5′, the pupils of Nicolas Larcamon They could have taken a better advantage but they couldn’t take advantage of the moment and allowed the goal with which the visitors discounted courtesy of Denis Bouanga at 90+6′.

Where to watch it live

The actions of this match are scheduled to be played this Sunday, June 4 from the home venue of Los Angeles FC, the Banc of California Stadium. This duel will start at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports signal.

Day: June 4

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Fox Sports

What do they need to be champions?

LAFC

For the MLS team to rise as the champion, they must defeat the rival on the global scoreboard. To do this they must achieve scores of at least two goal difference such as 2-0, 3-1 successively to be crowned.

Lion

The Mexican team can lift its first international title by keeping the global or tying the game by any score.

In the event of a global tie, the series would have 30 more minutes divided into two periods of 15 minutes. In case of maintaining the tie, the penalty shootout will be played to meet the new CONCACAF champion.