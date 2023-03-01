Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Concacaf defines qualification system for the men’s Copa América 2024

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Concacaf defines qualification system for the men’s Copa América 2024


close

United States Soccer Team

United States Soccer Team

United States Soccer Team

The next edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world will be held in the United States.

In January 2023, CONMEBOL and Concacaf announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to strengthen and develop soccer in both regions. This includes the joint organization of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 in the United States and the participation of six Concacaf teams, as guests.

See also  Sofia Goggia, a masterpiece in St. Moritz. She wins the downhill with a broken hand

This is how they classify

The six Concacaf national teams that will participate in this important competition will be determined through the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) 2023/24, as follows:

Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas against Northern Ireland.

The Four Winners of the A League Quarterfinals: These two-legged matchups will be played in November 2023 between the four highest ranked teams in the A League (based on Concacaf Rankings) and the first and second places ( four teams) from the group stage of the expanded League A.

The two winners of a CONMEBOL Copa América playoff: these knockout matches will be played in March 2024, in a centralized venue, between the four losers of the Liga A quarterfinals.

It is important to mention that the third edition of the CNL begins in September 2023.

SPORTS AND PRESS CONMEBOL

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Fiorentina-Cremonese prediction, viola undefeated in the background

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Concacaf #defines #qualification #system #mens #Copa #América

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin Suspends ‘New Start’ Nuclear Treaty: Pentagon Official Exposes His Game

Putin Suspends 'New Start' Nuclear Treaty: Pentagon Official Exposes His Game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result