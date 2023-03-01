Concacaf defines qualification system for the men’s Copa América 2024

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
United States Soccer Team
The next edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world will be held in the United States.
In January 2023, CONMEBOL and Concacaf announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to strengthen and develop soccer in both regions. This includes the joint organization of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 in the United States and the participation of six Concacaf teams, as guests.
This is how they classify
The six Concacaf national teams that will participate in this important competition will be determined through the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) 2023/24, as follows:
The Four Winners of the A League Quarterfinals: These two-legged matchups will be played in November 2023 between the four highest ranked teams in the A League (based on Concacaf Rankings) and the first and second places ( four teams) from the group stage of the expanded League A.
The two winners of a CONMEBOL Copa América playoff: these knockout matches will be played in March 2024, in a centralized venue, between the four losers of the Liga A quarterfinals.
It is important to mention that the third edition of the CNL begins in September 2023.
SPORTS AND PRESS CONMEBOL
