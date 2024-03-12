He front No. 39which had been affecting the country, today will acquire warm characteristics over the Gulf of Mexico, which means that the heat will intensify in some regions. But tomorrow comes a new cold front to the North of mexico.

According to the National Water Commission (WITH WATER) he today's weather in Mexico It will be marked by temperatures that will reach extreme levels in areas such as Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south) and Campeche, where they could exceed 40 °C.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel in the Mexican southeast and the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea will cause rains and showers in the east and southeast of the country, as well as in the Yucatán Peninsula.

Today's weather marked by high temperatures

The following maximum temperatures are expected:

– 40 to 45°C: Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south) and Campeche.

– 35 to 40°C: Jalisco, Oaxaca, Chiapas (coast), Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– 30 to 35°C: Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Nayarit, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Veracruz.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast: New Cold Front Arrives

In the course of Wednesdaya change is expected in the climateIt's about the arrival of a new cold front to Baja California, accompanied by isolated rains, a drop in temperature and strong gusts of wind in the northwest of the country. Additionally, a dry line over Coahuila, combined with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, will generate scattered rain and strong winds in northeastern Mexico.

Stay informed about changes in the weather and take appropriate precautions to deal with these extreme conditions. CONAGUA will continue to monitor the situation to provide timely updates that you can consult on the DEBATE portal and social networks.