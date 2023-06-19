prophecythe Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office, has carried out a study that reveals the existence of makeups that exceed in quality and price to well-known brands Revlon and The real.

Although these marks are leaders in the cosmetics industry and have the trust of millions of consumers, there are other options that are less well known but equally effective and cheaper.

To carry out this study, Profeco evaluated 28 compact powders and made various quality tests. The information provided by the manufacturers was verified, the net content of productsthe fall of the product was analyzed and the opinion of a panel of 60 women of different ages was obtained.

These tests were carried out blindly, with random samples and establishing minimum values ​​by attribute and product brand.

In the case of makeup Revlon Colorstaywith a cost of 279 pesos, were obtained good results in aspects such as ease of application, skin shine removal, lightness during application, coverage of imperfections and adherence to the skin. However, a score was observed low light.

As for the drop test from a height of 40 centimeters on a concrete surface, the product did not present any alterations.

On the other hand, makeup L’Oreal True Match, with a price of 253 pesos, also performed well overall. However, a low rating was observed in luminosity. In the drop test, the product suffered a fracture on the third drop.

From these results, it was identified 12 makeups that exceeded both Revlon and L’Oréal in quality and price. These products are:

Angel Face By Pond’s (30 pesos)

Byapple (41 pesos)

Bys Full Coverage (176 pesos)

Bys Compact Powder (94 pesos)

Catrice Cosmetics (113 pesos)

Colorton (40 pesos)

Essence (83 pesos)

Fit me! from Maybelline New York (116 pesos)

Renova Matte Natural (151 pesos)

Wet N Wild (109 pesos)

Vogue (70 pesos)

Zan Zusi (109 pesos)

These makeups offered good results in most of the tests, with the exception of luminosity in some cases and fractures in falls in others. However, their quality and price make them attractive options for those looking for more accessible alternatives and effective.

It is important to note that these products not only compete in quality with recognized brands, but are also more pocket friendly of the consumers.

However, each person has different needs and preferences, so it is advisable to try them and find those that best suit you. every skin type and makeup style.