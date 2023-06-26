last week through Nintendo Direct More recently, something was announced that many did not see coming, that is precisely the arrival of the trilogy of batman arkham created by rocksteady to the hybrid console. Given this, many users were not convinced, especially because of the graphic part, but it seems that the situation needs to be analyzed a little more.

To make things clearer, a comparative video has been produced on the platform of Youtubewhere they show us side by side the version of Nintendo and of ps4 running in PS5. Surprisingly, the expected downgrade doesn’t feel all that great, sort of working out like we saw with Nier: Automata, which in the end was a decent job.

Here you can see it:

This confirms a new era in which these games are doing the best they can, so it is expected that other ports like those of Metal Gear Solid already confirmed have the same treatment. Proof of this also includes the new version of Ark: Survival Evolvedwhich was remade from scratch to have a currently compliant version.

For its part, it is not necessary to draw such early conclusions, since in the end it could not have a 100% good treatment throughout the journey of the three adventures of the most famous character in DC. To this is added that the physical version has left users unhappy, since only the first game will come on the cartridge and the rest will be downloaded.

Remember that Batman Arkham Trilogy It will be released in the fall.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The truth is that a good job is being done, but the issue that not everything fits in the same cartridge drives me away. Which is why I’d rather buy these games on PlayStation, especially the Metal Gear Solid collection.