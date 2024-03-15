If your plans include working abroad, you should know that recently a Canadian company shared a job offer for Mexicans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfareindicates that the job opportunity is aimed at those who have completed high school studies, with skills in handling equipment and tools such as clicker, Samco, automatic and rotary press.

In addition, the company in Canada requires that the applicant have between 1 and 2 years of experience in manufacturing plastic products and proficiency in the English language is not required.

The person selected for the job must perform activities such as operating machines, equipment or hand tools to cut, shape, trim and adjust plastic components, and will have a net monthly salary of 24 thousand pesos Mexicans.

In case you are interested in the job offer, you have until Friday March 22, 2024 to apply by entering this link.

Don't hesitate to take advantage of this great opportunity for growth abroad and send your application.