Even the people behind a Lamborghini Huracán with 1,200 hp sometimes have to ‘just get from A to B’. And certainly with children, such a Huracán is not the most suitable transport in the world. That’s why Zyrus Engineering has now created a carbon fiber body kit for the electric Volkswagen ID. buzz.

Driving to school or shopping every day never has to be a boring mission again. We bought one ourselves and we are super excited, my daughter loves it,” said Zyrus’ boss about the Volkswagen ID. Buzz with their carbon fiber body kit.

The kit consists of a splitter under the front bumper including winglets on the side, side skirts that make the car optically lower, a diffuser and a bulky rear spoiler. You can also buy rims with carbon fiber covers for an extra aerodynamic look.

How much does the Zyrus Engineering kit for the VW ID cost? buzz?

The body kit costs a total of 11,900 euros. Zyrus demands 4,999 euros for the rims. If you want the exact look as in the photos, you have to pick a lowering set from somewhere. The first deliveries of the carbon fiber kit for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz start in 2023.